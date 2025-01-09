Ricciardo replacement SNUBBED as McLaren star achieves stunning result

One of Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 replacements has been snubbed for another in a stunning result.

Ricciardo has been axed twice in his career, most recently after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, when Liam Lawson stepped in at VCARB before being handed a promotion to the main Red Bull team.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen handed MAJOR warning as champion issues shock FIA punishment response

READ MORE: Ricciardo receives career BOOST in surprise F1 decision

That has likely ended Ricciardo's F1 career, having also been replaced by Oscar Piastri at McLaren for the 2023 season, with teams starting to focus more on giving young drivers an opportunity in the sport.

A number of young talents impressed in 2024, including three drivers who did not have a full-time position in the sport, Lawson, Franco Colapinto and Ollie Bearman.

From the unluckiest F1 driver, to the best grand prix of 2024, fans have been making their voices heard in our end of season awards, with the poll for the best young driver of the season giving a comprehensive result.

Liam Lawson replaced Daniel Ricciardo after the Singapore GP

Both McLaren drivers had a fantastic season

Who was the best young F1 driver of 2024?

GPFans gave readers the choice of five drivers under the age of 25 who had shone in 2024, hoping to find the next driver in line for a world championship challenge after Lando Norris won the poll this time last year.

This time around, it was Norris' McLaren team-mate Piastri who stormed to 64 per cent of the vote following a season in which he achieved his first two career victories at the Hungarian and Azerbaijan grands prix.

Click here to celebrate Piastri’s success with McLaren by purchasing the official Oscar Piastri OP81 graphic T-shirt.

Piastri's stunning results also helped McLaren claim their first constructors' championship title since 1998, just doing enough to stay ahead of Ferrari in the standings.

Click here to shop the 2024 FIA Formula 1 Constructors' Champions Collection and celebrate McLaren's first title in 26 years.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen's new team-mate Lawson did not impress fans, only receiving two per cent of the vote for his performances since replacing Ricciardo at VCARB back in September.

Lawson's 2024 team-mate Yuki Tsunoda and Williams sensation Colapinto claimed nine per cent of the vote each, while teenage Brit Ollie Bearman finished second in the poll with 16 per cent of the vote.

Bearman stood in for drivers on three occasions in 2024, at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with Ferrari, and then with Haas at the Azerbaijan and Brazilian grands prix, ultimately resulting in him being given a full-time seat with Haas for the 2025 season.

READ MORE: Ricciardo named in STUNNING Red Bull partnership decision

Related