Williams F1 team announce MAJOR release in official statement

Williams have released the date on which their 2025 challenger, the first to be raced by Carlos Sainz, will be unveiled to the world.

The team are excitedly preparing for a 2025 season in which they finally have a settled driver lineup, with Alex Albon and Sainz forming a formidable pairing.

As Sainz departs Ferrari for Williams, the Spaniard will be hoping to play a part in returning the outfit to its former championship success.

2024 saw the struggling Logan Sargeant replaced midway through the season following months of speculation surrounding his future, with Franco Colapinto instead joining Albon, and impressing, particularly in his first few races.

But Williams had already opted to sign four-time grand prix winner Sainz to their ranks for 2025 and beyond, with the Grove-based outfit hoping to challenge further up the grid in years to come.

Carlos Sainz has signed for Williams from next season

Williams are hoping to get closer to the front of the grid

Sainz's Williams debut car

Sainz has already been realistic about his chances of challenging for podiums and race wins in the near future after being displaced at Ferrari by Lewis Hamilton's stunning switch, but will be hoping that Williams can make real progress when new regulations sweep into the sport in 2026.

Williams fans will be desperately waiting for a peak at the 2025 challenger that Sainz will race for the first time around the Albert Park Grand Prix circuit in March for the Australian Grand Prix.

Now, the team have released the date on which the car will be officially unveiled, with February 14 being the date that fans will get a first glimpse of the FW47.

The car will be shown in a special livery marking F1's 75th anniversary, before the official livery is unveiled at F175, a new launch event set to take place at London's O2 Arena on February 18.

"There is a tremendous amount to look forward to for Williams in 2025," team principal James Vowles said in an official statement.

"We have fantastic race drivers in Alex and Carlos, top engineers joining from across the grid and new facilities becoming operational at our Grove HQ.

"As part of our comeback plan, we have been working on our 2025 car for some time and I can’t wait to see it at Silverstone on February 14.

"Everyone in the team is giving everything to get this team back where it belongs as we head towards the major rule changes for 2026. It’s going to be an exciting year."

