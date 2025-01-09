F1 driver receives mass outpour of love as team share heartwarming tribute

A Formula 1 star has received widespread support from fans following his switch to a new team for the 2025 season.

The 2024 campaign saw the silliest of silly seasons in the sport, all kicked off by Lewis Hamilton's blockbuster February announcement that he was set to join Ferrari in 2025.

Naturally, that displaced incumbent Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who found himself scrambling to find a new team for this upcoming season.

After months of speculation and links with several teams, the Spaniard eventually made up his mind, choosing to sign for Williams on a multi-year deal.

The F1 grid is set for a big shakeup in 2025

Carlos Sainz has joined Williams following his Ferrari exit

Williams share heartwarming Sainz tribute

Sainz is lucky enough to have already made his debut for his new team, too, driving for the Grove-based outfit in a test after the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

When doing so, Sainz wore an all-white helmet and overalls, with images of the Spaniard naturally shared all over social media by his new team.

Now, in a new post from Williams, the team have collected a whole host of responses to those debut images, showing a mass outpouring of love for the 30-year-old.

"Feeling the love for 55 💙," Williams captioned the graphic.

Feeling the love for 55 💙 pic.twitter.com/K7xBv9NbOd — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) January 8, 2025

Sainz will drive alongside current Williams driver Alex Albon for 2025, with the team having a very strong driver pairing as they hope to improve on where they ranked in the constructors' standings in 2024 - down in ninth.

As Sainz departs Ferrari for Williams, the Spaniard will be hoping to play a part in returning the outfit to its former championship success.

