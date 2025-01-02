Ferrari issue official Hamilton update in STUNNING announcement

Ferrari have issued a stunning announcement over Lewis Hamilton's move to the Formula 1 team for the 2025 season.

Hamilton announced before the 2024 season that he would be making the move to the Maranello outfit, ditching Mercedes in an attempt to claim an unprecedented eighth world championship.

The Brit has put an end to a 12-season partnership with Mercedes which will go down in history as the most successful driver-team pairing of all-time, with six drivers' titles, eight constructors' titles and 84 grand prix victories being accrued.

Attention now switches to when Hamilton may make his Ferrari debut, with team principal Fred Vasseur hinting at a run in a Ferrari car in January for the seven-time champion.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will be team-mates in 2025

Ferrari celebrate Hamilton and Leclerc partnership

F1 officially announced that Hamilton is now a Ferrari driver on New Year's Day, with his 2025 contract officially starting.

On top of this, Hamilton posted a photo on his social media of him driving in a karting race when he was younger while wearing a red helmet and sporting his iconic number 44.

Hamilton also took the opportunity to repost the original Ferrari announcement from February last year on his X account, reiterating a change of mindset from being a Mercedes driver to now being a Ferrari star.

Ferrari also took part in the New Year's Day fun, dropping Hamilton a follow on their social media pages, and releasing a video showing them scrolling through the seven-time champion's Instagram page.

The team also posted a tweet on X at 16.44 Italian time stating it was a: "Perfect time for a follow," referencing both of their new driver pairing's race numbers.

Charles Leclerc reps the number 16 on his car, while Hamilton has always raced with the now iconic number 44, with the team's Hamilton update falling perfectly to celebrate this their new pairing.

Perfect time for a follow @LewisHamilton — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 1, 2025

