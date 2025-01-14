Verstappen handed early 2025 PENALTY after controversial Williams incident

Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has been penalised during the sport's winter break after a controversial racing incident.

The Red Bull star is seemingly eager to get back to racing as preparations ramp up for his return to the pinnacle of motorsport ahead of the 2025 season.

The Dutchman secured his fourth consecutive F1 championship with Red Bull in 2024, although the team's persistent struggles on track proved a challenge at times for their star driver.

The 27-year-old faced his fair share of controversies last year with his X-rated language, press conference protests and late-night sim racing sessions causing quite a stir.

As drivers across the grid now enjoy the off-season, Verstappen has competed in 2024-25 GTP IMSA Global Esports Championship, entering as a wildcard for the final round.

Max Verstappen has now won four F1 championships with Red Bull

Max Verstappen's passion for sim racing is well documented

Verstappen in sim racing crash

Verstappen found himself in hot water for a controversial move during the virtual race which saw his Acura lunge for the lead, misjudging the overtake and wiping out both himself and the championship-leading Williams.

The cars remained off-track momentarily but were both able to continue with the race with a drive-through penalty handed to Verstappen for causing a collision.

Speaking on the incident, Verstappen said: "I just locked up a bit the rears and in this car, it’s very hard to control that, so I just went wide,"

"After that, I think both cars had damage, so it was quite a difficult first stint. Then we boxed, almost cleaned the car I would say, [it was] almost fully repaired, so the pace was almost back.

"I tried to overtake a backmarker, I think a GTD car, and he didn’t keep his line. I think he just wanted to keep out of the way, to be honest, a bit of miscommunication and I had damage again within three laps of the stint."

The affected Williams however, went on to finish in 10th place, but despite the setback, it was still enough to hand the Grove-based outfit the IMSA sim racing title.

Williams claimed the IMSA sim racing title

In the GTD category, Verstappen's own Team Redline also secured the title thanks to two victories for Florian Lebigre and Enzo Bonito.

