Verstappen reveals shock driver move after identifying F1 issue

Max Verstappen has detailed a major move after identifying a key issue with Formula 1.

The four-time world champion had a difficult route to the title in 2024, following Red Bull’s performance issues and the resurgence of McLaren and Ferrari.

Whilst Verstappen dominated the first few races of the season, Red Bull’s decline saw the Dutchman endure a winless streak all the way from the Spanish Grand Prix until Brazil.

Despite these difficulties, Verstappen has asserted his loyalty to Red Bull regardless of rumours that he could leave the team throughout the year.

The 2024 season has been difficult for Red Bull and Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen is now a four-time world champion

Verstappen discusses sim racing move

Not only is Verstappen passionate about his racing on track, but also partakes in sim racing events and brings his setup with him to most grand prix weekends.

The champion is also known for his work with his own sim racing team, Redline, and has claimed that sim racing can be an alternative route into racing due to the inaccessibility of karting.

In a recent interview, he claimed a current driver within Team Redline is set to defy this issue in F1 and make the move to 'real' motorsport.

"Karting has become very expensive," Verstappen said to De Telegraaf.

"That's why I'm trying to make racing more attractive through the sim world. That you also have the chance to grow through racing on a simulator. That's my passion.

“For example, we are now working on letting an English guy from my team [Redline], Chris Lulham, move on to 'real' motorsport."

Red Bull Max Verstappen Ferrari Formula 1 McLaren Hamilton
