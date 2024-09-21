F1 News Today: FIA announce Verstappen PUNISHMENT as championship contenders dealt setback
The FIA have declared their verdict over an incident that occurred with Max Verstappen at the Singapore Grand Prix, resulting in a punishment.
Red Bull WIN McLaren legality case in huge championship twist
Red Bull will no doubt feel they have won their case arguing the legality of McLaren's rear wing design, following a viral social media clip posted after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Mercedes star CRASH adds to Singapore weekend woes
A star of the Silver Arrows faced a heavy shunt into the barriers at the Singapore Grand Prix, leaving his team with a bit of a repair job.
Verstappen delivers X-rated response to Perez THRASHING
Reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen didn’t hold back when reflecting on his underwhelming performance during last week’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Sky F1 pundit caught in SWEARY broadcast blunder
Sky Sports F1 presenter Ted Kravitz was forced to issue a public apology after an incident at the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.
Latest News
Horner ENDS speculation over Red Bull driver decision
- 38 minutes ago
FIA confirm McLaren wing CHANGE after legal verdict
- 1 hour ago
- 2 hours ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo reveals decision DEADLINE as star blasted for destroying Red Bull chances - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Sky F1 pundit caught in SWEARY broadcast blunder
- Yesterday 22:52
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov