close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: FIA announce Verstappen PUNISHMENT as championship contenders dealt setback

F1 News Today: FIA announce Verstappen PUNISHMENT as championship contenders dealt setback

F1 News Today: FIA announce Verstappen PUNISHMENT as championship contenders dealt setback

F1 News Today: FIA announce Verstappen PUNISHMENT as championship contenders dealt setback

The FIA have declared their verdict over an incident that occurred with Max Verstappen at the Singapore Grand Prix, resulting in a punishment.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull WIN McLaren legality case in huge championship twist

Red Bull will no doubt feel they have won their case arguing the legality of McLaren's rear wing design, following a viral social media clip posted after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes star CRASH adds to Singapore weekend woes

A star of the Silver Arrows faced a heavy shunt into the barriers at the Singapore Grand Prix, leaving his team with a bit of a repair job.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen delivers X-rated response to Perez THRASHING

Reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen didn’t hold back when reflecting on his underwhelming performance during last week’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky F1 pundit caught in SWEARY broadcast blunder

Sky Sports F1 presenter Ted Kravitz was forced to issue a public apology after an incident at the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes McLaren FIA Singapore Grand Prix
F1 News Today: Red Bull cancel MAJOR Singapore GP plans as FIA announce legality verdict
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull cancel MAJOR Singapore GP plans as FIA announce legality verdict

  • Yesterday 20:05
F1 News Today: Mercedes announce HUGE change as Wolff hypes up Antonelli rivals
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Mercedes announce HUGE change as Wolff hypes up Antonelli rivals

  • September 19, 2024 15:15

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Horner ENDS speculation over Red Bull driver decision

  • 38 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

FIA confirm McLaren wing CHANGE after legal verdict

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA announce Verstappen PUNISHMENT as championship contenders dealt setback

  • 2 hours ago
Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

Ricciardo reveals decision DEADLINE as star blasted for destroying Red Bull chances - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
Singapore Grand Prix

Sky F1 pundit caught in SWEARY broadcast blunder

  • Yesterday 22:52
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x