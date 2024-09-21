F1 News Today: FIA announce Verstappen PUNISHMENT as championship contenders dealt setback

The FIA have declared their verdict over an incident that occurred with Max Verstappen at the Singapore Grand Prix, resulting in a punishment.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull WIN McLaren legality case in huge championship twist

Red Bull will no doubt feel they have won their case arguing the legality of McLaren's rear wing design, following a viral social media clip posted after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes star CRASH adds to Singapore weekend woes

A star of the Silver Arrows faced a heavy shunt into the barriers at the Singapore Grand Prix, leaving his team with a bit of a repair job.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen delivers X-rated response to Perez THRASHING

Reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen didn’t hold back when reflecting on his underwhelming performance during last week’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Sky F1 pundit caught in SWEARY broadcast blunder

Sky Sports F1 presenter Ted Kravitz was forced to issue a public apology after an incident at the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Related