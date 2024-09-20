Sky F1 pundit caught in SWEARY broadcast blunder
Sky Sports F1 presenter Ted Kravitz was forced to issue a public apology after an incident at the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.
The slip-up occurred during the build-up to FP1, when a pre-recorded segment was mistakenly played on air, catching viewers and Kravitz alike off guard.
In the segment, which was never intended for public viewing, Kravitz could be heard exclaiming: 'f*****g hell," before the shot hastily cut back to Simon Lazenby who had been part of the original broadcast.
Kravitz, a well-known and respected figure in the paddock for his technical insights and on-the-ground reporting, quickly addressed the blunder live on air.
Ted Kravitz issues X-rated apology
The accidental airing of the profanity occurred during a pre-recorded segment intended to analyse the cars ahead of FP1.
In the outtake, Kravitz fumbled his words before swearing, visibly annoyed by his slip-up. This section was clearly not meant to be broadcast, leaving viewers stunned.
Shortly after, the veteran pundit acknowledged the mistake and apologised directly to viewers, saying: "Apologies from my side, just to let you know, we’re live now, when the cars come out for the car presentation that we recorded earlier, I seek perfection but sometimes I don’t get it and if I mess up a first take, and then I’m frustrated with myself, sometimes there’s a naughty word that comes out.
This comes amid controversy from the FIA after they punished Max Verstappen following his own use of X-rated language during a press conference in Singapore.
Reflecting on the Sky Sports error, Kravitz continued: "Obviously that was never meant to be played, that’s our mistake so we’re owning that and I apologise for that take that was not meant to be played got played out, this happens in television sometimes.
"So apologies for that, we seek to do better next time."
Sky Sports F1 have not commented further on the incident, and it remains unclear how the outtake was mistakenly broadcast.
