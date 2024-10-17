Wolff risks Hamilton ANGER in perfect Mercedes plan

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has risked backlash after his latest verdict on the future of Mercedes without Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton will make the switch to Ferrari ahead of 2025, ditching the Brackley-based outfit with whom he has won six world championships.

The seven-time champion will compete alongside new team-mate Charles Leclerc, in search of the type of form which has made him a legend of the sport.

Hamilton moving to the most iconic and historically successful team on the grid has caused much excitement since being announced back in February, and the 2025 season is one of the most hotly anticipated in F1 history.

Toto Wolff has spoken on how Mercedes will be re-energized in 2025

Lewis Hamilton could take offence to words from the Mercedes team principal

Wolff in search of Mercedes reinvigoration

The Brit hopes to once again be in a position to challenge for the title after enduring a couple of years of frustration at Mercedes.

However, Wolff's team are also looking ahead to the future, with George Russell and Hamilton's replacement, rookie Kimi Antonelli.

In what could be seen as a thinly-veiled swipe at Hamilton's increasing age, the Austrian explained how the 18-year-old would re-energise the team ahead of his debut season.

In an interview with Motorsport.com, Wolff said: "I think we had such a great run with Lewis over the last 12 years, He's always going to be part of the family.

"But obviously, as a competitor, when we try to beat him next year, Kimi joining George clearly brings momentum with it, plus youth and freshness.

"You can feel the kind of smile that is in your organisation with having an 18-year-old in a car.

"But having said that, obviously, there will be moments where Lewis's experience would have benefited the team.

"Kimi is going to be on a steep learning curve, but it's absolutely the right thing for the team to do and there's not one person that would have done it differently."

