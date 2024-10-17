close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Driver confirmed to lead ICONIC tribute to legend at Brazilian GP

Driver confirmed to lead ICONIC tribute to legend at Brazilian GP

Driver confirmed to lead ICONIC tribute to legend at Brazilian GP

Driver confirmed to lead ICONIC tribute to legend at Brazilian GP

A Formula 1 legend is set to be honoured at this year's Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo.

The news comes just days before the season resumes once again at the United States GP following a month-long break.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner searches for Red Bull replacement as Verstappen and Piquet celebrate WEDDING

WATCH: Lawson to take grid penalty, Mercedes bring final upgrade for US GP

READ MORE: F1 star slams OWN TEAM for fan treatment in bizarre rant

Six races remain of what has so far been a thrilling campaign, with both world championships still up for grabs.

The scintillating form of McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri has propelled the British outfit ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' standings, whilst the former has reduced the gap to defending drivers' champion Max Verstappen to just 52 points.

F1 heads for Mexico after this weekend's showpiece, before arriving in Brazil for Round 21 on November 1, and ahead of the highly anticipated weekend, details of a special tribute have been revealed.

Ayrton Senna is widely considered one of the greatest F1 drivers in history
The Brazilian lost his life in a tragic accident at the 1994 Imola GP

Celebrating a sporting great

Fans, drivers and teams will come together to celebrate 30 years of icon Ayrton Senna's legacy at Interlagos, as part of the Senna Sempre (Senna Forever) initiative.

The Brazilian's McLaren MP4/5B - in which he delivered the 1990 drivers' championship - will complete a lap of the track to the sound of the famous F1 victory theme.

Following that event, the vehicle will be displayed near the pit garages, allowing those on their way to the pitlane an opportunity to get a glimpse of F1 history.

Information provided on the official F1 website states that attendees will also be invited to dress in green and yellow to celebrate the 41-time race winner's extraordinary career.

Senna is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers in the sport's history, with his impact still strongly felt three decades after his tragic death at the 1994 Imola GP.

READ MORE: Radical McLaren F1 changes REVEALED ahead of US Grand Prix

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Mercedes McLaren Christian Horner Lando Norris
Red Bull confirm change for MAJOR cause ahead of triple-header
Red Bull F1 News

Red Bull confirm change for MAJOR cause ahead of triple-header

  • October 3, 2024 13:57
F1 star heads out EARLY to upcoming race destination
F1 Superstars

F1 star heads out EARLY to upcoming race destination

  • October 1, 2024 18:02

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Ricciardo present at US GP as Red Bull fearing Verstappen EXIT - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Legends

Driver confirmed to lead ICONIC tribute to legend at Brazilian GP

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Red Bull star facing contract U-TURN as Verstappen and Piquet celebrate WEDDING

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Social

Ricciardo makes US GP appearance despite axe

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull forced into IMMEDIATE car change after FIA investigation

  • Yesterday 21:21
Latest F1 News

FIA announce dramatic F1 points CHANGE in title battle twist

  • Yesterday 19:38
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x