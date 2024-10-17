Driver confirmed to lead ICONIC tribute to legend at Brazilian GP
Driver confirmed to lead ICONIC tribute to legend at Brazilian GP
A Formula 1 legend is set to be honoured at this year's Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo.
The news comes just days before the season resumes once again at the United States GP following a month-long break.
Six races remain of what has so far been a thrilling campaign, with both world championships still up for grabs.
The scintillating form of McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri has propelled the British outfit ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' standings, whilst the former has reduced the gap to defending drivers' champion Max Verstappen to just 52 points.
F1 heads for Mexico after this weekend's showpiece, before arriving in Brazil for Round 21 on November 1, and ahead of the highly anticipated weekend, details of a special tribute have been revealed.
Celebrating a sporting great
Fans, drivers and teams will come together to celebrate 30 years of icon Ayrton Senna's legacy at Interlagos, as part of the Senna Sempre (Senna Forever) initiative.
The Brazilian's McLaren MP4/5B - in which he delivered the 1990 drivers' championship - will complete a lap of the track to the sound of the famous F1 victory theme.
Following that event, the vehicle will be displayed near the pit garages, allowing those on their way to the pitlane an opportunity to get a glimpse of F1 history.
Information provided on the official F1 website states that attendees will also be invited to dress in green and yellow to celebrate the 41-time race winner's extraordinary career.
Senna is widely regarded as one of the greatest drivers in the sport's history, with his impact still strongly felt three decades after his tragic death at the 1994 Imola GP.
