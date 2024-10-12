Drive to Survive legend warns of 'BIG FIGHT' at McLaren

One of Formula 1's biggest names has made an interesting comparison between Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton as the 2024 season approaches its conclusion.

With just six races remaining this year, Norris sits just 52 points behind defending champion Max Verstappen, having chipped away at the Dutchman's previously comfortable lead at the top of the standings.

Winless on his last eight outings, the Red Bull star has found himself in unfamiliar territory, opening the door for his McLaren counterpart to force an unexpected championship battle.

Yet that isn't the only fight Norris is facing at the moment, with his team-mate Oscar Piastri establishing himself as an elite competitor in just his second season in the sport.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have impressed at McLaren this season

Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton endured a difficult relationship at Mercedes

McLaren rivalry set to intensify

The Australian clinched his maiden F1 in Hungary back in July, sparking a stunning run of form which also delivered further success in Azerbaijan last month.

Piastri is likely too far behind his rivals to mount a late challenge for the title this season, but has demonstrated that he will be in the mix come 2025.

Piastri has frequently outpaced his more experienced team-mate throughout the year, creating some tension between the two on more than one occasion.

There has been much debate over which driver should be given priority within McLaren, and now former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has weighed in on the discussion.

He sees similarities between McLaren's top pairing and former Mercedes foes Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

Guenther Steiner has spoken about the rising tension at McLaren

Hamilton and Rosberg were close friends before teaming up in 2013, but years of on-track scuffles destroyed their relationship.

Speaking to City AM, Steiner said: “I am 60/40 on who wins the title but I think it will be Lando Norris [this season].

“If he gets a little help from Ferrari, with them not qualifying well, I think he can go out and win. I think there could be a Rosberg-Hamilton situation. Piastri is a machine, mentally strong, everything is there and he is very young.

“If the car is the same level next year they’ll be in a big fight from the beginning. If Lando wins this year Piastri will want his go while Lando Norris will want another one.

“It is a fantastic problem to have. McLaren are very humble, which is nice, but at some stage you need to believe that you are the man. You cannot play the underdog team when you’re the best.”

