McLaren 'whispers' emerge amid Piastri and Norris tension
The ongoing tension between McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri has sparked 'whispers' in the paddock over who the team is prioritising.
The talented Formula 1 stars have both enjoyed an excellent campaign so far, with each becoming a regular fixture on the podium.
Their success - particularly in recent months - has allowed McLaren to chip away at Red Bull's lead in the constructors' championship, and ahead of this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, now sit just eight points behind the title holders.
In addition to the team being in prime position to clinch a surprise title, Norris is also well in the hunt for a maiden drivers' crown.
He currently trails three-time champion Max Verstappen by 62 points in the standings, but has been the more consistent of the pair, and now has eight races left to overhaul the Dutchman.
F1 pundit hints at changing of the guard
Despite the positivity surrounding McLaren at the moment, there have been question marks raised over their priorities at various stages throughout the season.
With Piastri also performing above expectations, there has been a debate over which driver should get preferential treatment.
The Australian's victory in Hungary - his first in F1 - came as a result of Norris having to follow team orders, while he once again got the better of his team-mate at last weekend's Italian Grand Prix.
McLaren's decision not to swap their drivers in Monza, however, came in for some harsh criticism from F1 pundit Will Buxton after the race.
And the Drive to Survive star has once again been speaking about the team's ongoing dilemma.
Discussing why the British outfit may not be prioritising Norris' title challenge during the latest episode of The Race F1 Podcast, Buxton said: “I’ve heard whispers of it and chat within the paddock and within the team, some members saying that actually there is a belief starting to form at McLaren that Oscar’s ceiling is higher than Lando’s.
"Oscar particularly over the last six, seven races and probably on balance this year, has been the more impressive driver of the two - I don’t think you can take that away from him given his experience.
“OK, we sometimes forget the age gap between the two of them is not very much, it’s just that Lando arrived in Formula 1 so young.
“Lando’s his [CEO Zak Brown's] golden child and has been for over half a decade but there is a feeling starting to form at that team that potentially Oscar is the better of the two.”
