F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: US Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

Find out all the details for the 2024 US Grand Prix sprint qualifying, including start times and how to watch in your region.

Formula 1 heads to the Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the 19th round of the season, and the fourth sprint race of the year following Austria, China and Miami, all of which were won by championship leader Max Verstappen.

However, before Saturday's sprint, teams have a crucial qualifying session to tackle just hours after their sole practice run, which will determine the starting grid for the 19-lap race.

This condensed schedule comes after F1 opted to tweak the format for this year and shift sprint qualifying to Friday afternoon, replacing a traditional second practice session.

The qualifying format itself remains familiar, featuring the three knockout stages (Q1, Q2, and Q3), albeit with shorter durations compared to a standard Saturday qualifying.

Sprint qualifying whittles down the field over 30 minutes, with Q1 lasting 12 minutes, Q2 10 minutes, and Q3 a brisk 8 minutes.

Now, let's have a look at the sprint qualifying times and how you can catch all the action from Austin.

US Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying - Friday, October 18/Saturday, October 19, 2024

The sprint qualifying session at the US GP kicks off today, Friday, October 18, at 4:30pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (CDT): 4:30pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST): 10:30pm Friday
Central European Time (CEST): 11:30pm Friday
United States (EDT): 5:30pm Friday
United States (PDT): 2:30pm Friday
Australia (AEST): 8:30am Saturday
Australia (AWST): 5:30am Saturday
Australia (ACST): 8am Saturday
Mexico (CST): 3:30pm Friday
Japan (JST): 6:30am Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 11:30pm Friday
Egypt (EEST): 12:30am Saturday
China (CST): 5:30am Saturday
India (IST): 3:00am Saturday
Brazil: 6:30pm Friday
Singapore: 5:30am Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 12:30am Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 1:30am Saturday
Turkey: 12:30am Saturday

How to watch US Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

