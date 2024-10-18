F1 Practice Today: US Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for the United States Grand Prix this weekend, with six races of the season remaining.

Max Verstappen still leads Lando Norris by 52 points in the drivers' standings, despite the Brit achieving a commanding victory last time out in Singapore.

The grid will also feature a major change in Austin, with VCARB replacing Daniel Ricciardo in favour of Liam Lawson for the remainder of the season.

However, the New Zealander will face a difficult start to his F1 campaign after it was revealed he will serve an engine penalty at COTA.

The US GP will also feature the first sprint race since June, with the drivers only getting one practice session on Friday to master the track and prepare for the race weekend.

Who will come out victorious at COTA? Will it be five-time winner at the circuit Lewis Hamilton, or will Verstappen take his first victory since the Spanish GP?

F1 Practice times - US Grand Prix

The action starts today (Friday) with the first and only practice session of the weekend at 12:30pm local time (CDT), followed by Sprint qualifying at 4:30pm.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

US Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, October 18

Local time (CDT): 12:30pm Friday

United Kingdom (BST): 6:30pm Friday

Central European Time (CEST): 7:30pm Friday

United States (EDT): 1:30pm Friday

United States (PDT): 10:30am Friday

Australia (AEST): 4:30am Saturday

Australia (AWST): 1:30am Saturday

Australia (ACST): 4am Saturday

Mexico (CST): 11:30am Friday

Japan (JST): 2:30am Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 7:30pm Friday

Egypt (EEST): 8:30pm Friday

China (CST): 1:30am Saturday

India (IST): 11pm Friday

Brazil: 2:30pm Friday

Singapore: 1:30am Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 8:30pm Friday

United Arab Emirates: 9:30pm Friday

Turkey: 8:30pm Friday



How to watch the US Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

