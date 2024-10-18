close global

F1 Practice Today: US Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 returns to the Circuit of the Americas for the United States Grand Prix this weekend, with six races of the season remaining.

Max Verstappen still leads Lando Norris by 52 points in the drivers' standings, despite the Brit achieving a commanding victory last time out in Singapore.

F1 HEADLINES: Horner searches for Red Bull replacement as Verstappen and Piquet celebrate WEDDING

READ MORE: Radical McLaren F1 changes REVEALED ahead of US Grand Prix

The grid will also feature a major change in Austin, with VCARB replacing Daniel Ricciardo in favour of Liam Lawson for the remainder of the season.

However, the New Zealander will face a difficult start to his F1 campaign after it was revealed he will serve an engine penalty at COTA.

The US GP will also feature the first sprint race since June, with the drivers only getting one practice session on Friday to master the track and prepare for the race weekend.

Who will come out victorious at COTA? Will it be five-time winner at the circuit Lewis Hamilton, or will Verstappen take his first victory since the Spanish GP?

F1 Practice times - US Grand Prix

The action starts today (Friday) with the first and only practice session of the weekend at 12:30pm local time (CDT), followed by Sprint qualifying at 4:30pm.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

US Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, October 18

Local time (CDT): 12:30pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST): 6:30pm Friday
Central European Time (CEST): 7:30pm Friday
United States (EDT): 1:30pm Friday
United States (PDT): 10:30am Friday
Australia (AEST): 4:30am Saturday
Australia (AWST): 1:30am Saturday
Australia (ACST): 4am Saturday
Mexico (CST): 11:30am Friday
Japan (JST): 2:30am Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 7:30pm Friday
Egypt (EEST): 8:30pm Friday
China (CST): 1:30am Saturday
India (IST): 11pm Friday
Brazil: 2:30pm Friday
Singapore: 1:30am Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 8:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates: 9:30pm Friday
Turkey: 8:30pm Friday

READ MORE: F1 Explained: How does practice work?

How to watch the US Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as half the grid reshuffles for next season

