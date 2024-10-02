Horner reveals F1 champion SAVED Ricciardo job after Marko axing threats

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed that a Formula 1 champion initially saved Daniel Ricciardo from the axe, following calls from Helmut Marko to replace the Australian.

Visa Cash App RB have recently decided to ditch Ricciardo in favour of 22-year-old Liam Lawson, who will step up into the seat for the final six races of 2024.

Ricciardo has been within the Red Bull family for the majority of his career, and made a return in 2023 as a reserve driver having been axed by McLaren.

The 35-year-old then joined Red Bull sister team RB when Nyck de Vries was replaced, but has since struggled to perform.

Daniel Ricciardo has been replaced by Liam Lawson at RB

Jacques Villeneuve was heavily critical of Daniel Ricciardo

Horner reveals earlier Ricciardo exit idea

Lawson is set to race with RB for the rest of 2024, and likely the 2025 season, leaving Ricciardo without a credible option for a full-time seat in F1.

It means that the Australian's career is likely over, a career that has spanned 14 seasons and included eight grand prix victories and 32 podiums.

However, Horner has now revealed that the 35-year-old was facing the axe much earlier in the season, after the Spanish Grand Prix in June.

The Red Bull team principal has suggested that senior advisor Marko wanted Ricciardo gone, but that the Australian put in a much-improved performance at the Canadian GP following some harsh criticism from 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve.

"Even around Barcelona, Helmut wanted him out of the car and there was already alot of pressure on him there," Horner told the F1 Nation podcast.

"But by the time we got to Montreal it was actually dear old Jacques Villeneuve who got him properly wound up by giving him a hard time, and it definitely fired him up because the way he drove the car that weekend, he grabbed it by the scruff of the neck and put together a very strong race weekend.

"So I said 'give Jacques a call at every race for the rest of the year because whatever he said, it definitely worked!'"

