Horner Ricciardo post DECODED as F1 fans fume at Red Bull boss

Christian Horner has found himself at the centre of backlash following the confirmation that fan favourite Daniel Ricciardo would be leaving RB with immediate effect.

The Red Bull secondary team confirmed on Thursday that Ricciardo would no longer race in Formula 1 this season, with reserve driver Liam Lawson getting behind the wheel instead from the US GP next time out in Austin.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner took to social media following the announcement to display thanks to the Aussie driver after being a part of the Red Bull family since the very start of his F1 career in 2009.

Ricciardo began as a test and reserve driver for Horner's outfit before being loaned out to secure his debut on track in 2011 with HRT.

The now 35-year-old has driven for both the secondary and main constructors at Red Bull over his 14 seasons in F1, but now looks to be out of the sport for good following his mid-season exit.

Daniel Ricciardo achieved a momentous Monaco GP win with Red Bull in 2018

Christian Horner issued a farewell message to Daniel Ricciardo

Fans hit back at Horner over Ricciardo axing

Horner joined many around the paddock in posting a farewell message to Ricciardo, but the 50-year-old perhaps hinted that this could be it for the Aussie's career in doing so.

When discussing the 'legacy' that Ricciardo will leave, Horner stated: "Thank you for the wins, smiles, songs (and I wish I could say the shoeys), you will always be a special part of the Red Bull Family.

"8 wins, 32 podiums, 1329 points. These statistics and accolades are not the only measure of who you are and what you have achieved."

The mention of the Australian's points tally in particular led many fans to jump the conclusion that Ricciardo will not be coming back to the sport, despite having not officially announced his retirement.

Hoards of angry fans flocked to the comments slating the decision to replace Ricciardo and delivering a 'classless end' to his career.

One fan wrote: "Nah, this is not it. This could have been done way better. You watched and waited as he waded through media with tears in his eyes. You didn't even allow him a proper goodbye. Horrible."

Another stated: "Sorry @christianhorner, I know it’s a complicated situation, but this isn’t good enough, you know that. @danielricciardo brought a lot more than just stats to @redbullracing and @f1, now the team and sport he gave so much to has robbed him of saying goodbye and robbed his fans of saying goodbye. Daniel deserves so much better! Another hard day to be a @redbullracing fan."

Australian radio broadcaster Trevor Long weighed in on the handling of Ricciardo's sacking, saying: "He deserves better, you need to take a look at yourself and the way you run these teams. Sad."

Daniel Ricciardo delivered McLaren's first win in nine years at Monza 2021

Ricciardo's unlucky F1 history

Many more fans pointed the finger directly at Horner, highlighting the 'hypocrisy' of the parallels between Ricciardo's McLaren exit in 2022.

One user wrote: "Remember when you criticized Zak for how he treated Daniel? Cause I do. You should be ashamed of yourself," referring to Zak Brown, McLaren CEO, who replaced Ricciardo with fellow countryman Oscar Piastri a year before his contract expired.

When Ricciardo returned to Red Bull as a reserve driver in 2023, Horner criticised McLaren's treatment of the Aussie, 'promising' to do better.

The irony wasn't lost on one fan, who commented: "what about your promise of taking care of him????"

