FIA steward calls for Perez replacement BEFORE Mexican Grand Prix

An ex-Formula 1 racer turned FIA steward has tipped struggling Red Bull star Sergio Perez to be replaced ahead of his home race in Mexico next weekend.

The comments come following Perez's disappointing seventh-place finish at an action-packed United States Grand Prix on Sunday.

The Mexican's team-mate Max Verstappen was able to extend his lead over Lando Norris in the battle for the world championship, after the McLaren driver was hit with a costly five-second penalty following a controversial late incident between the pair.

Charles Leclerc eased to his third victory of the campaign ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz, a result which secured Ferrari's first one-two in the States since 2006.

Verstappen pipped Norris to third spot, while Australian Oscar Piastri cut a frustrated figure after coming home fifth ahead of George Russell in the Mercedes.

Both Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen are experiencing a slump in form

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have put McLaren top of the standings

Perez's problems stacking up

Perez has endured a dismal 2024 to date, and his woes continued in Texas, finishing 40 seconds behind his Red Bull colleague.

The 34-year-old has now failed to feature on the podium since the Chinese GP back in April, and is coming under increasing pressure to hold on to his seat.

Despite being consistently backed by team boss Christian Horner, Perez's drastic collapse in form - coupled with Verstappen's troubles of late - have seen the reigning champions replaced at the top of the order by McLaren with just five races remaining.

And with Ferrari now breathing down their necks after Sunday's result, there is real concern growing within the Red Bull camp that they could find themselves finishing third in the constructors' championship.

Jonny Herbert, who appeared in F1 over 150 times during the 90s, and was recently an FIA steward at the Singapore Grand Prix, believes that Perez may not be in the cockpit come this weekend, a decision which would represent a devastating blow for the veteran as he prepares to turn out in front of his adoring fans at the Mexico City circuit.

Johnny Herbert believes Sergio Perez's time at Red Bull is up

"Red Bull are potentially going to lose second place in the constructors' because they've only got one man doing the job again," he told Genting Casinos.

"Sergio is delivering but not quite delivering enough, so do they replace him now? I think yes, if they’re trying to keep that second place in the constructors.

"Whether they have the cojones to do it before Sergio Perez’s home race in Mexico is the question - I'd say yes, because of the way the constructors is playing out at the moment.

"Maybe they will keep Perez in Mexico and then make the call for Brazil. They need to do it sooner rather than later if they are going to do it, but it should have happened earlier."

The three-time F1 race winner went on to suggest VCARB star Yuki Tsunoda as a possible replacement, given his impressive performances this season.

"It’s Yuki Tsunoda who should come in," he continued. "I think Yuki has done a brilliant job this year. He's very consistent as well.

"Being up against Max is a very tough job, but I think from his consistency I see, maybe he won't be as quick as Max, but I think he'll be not too far behind."

