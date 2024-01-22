Lando Norris to Red Bull F1 transfer fee revealed by McLaren boss

McLaren F1 CEO Zak Brown has told Red Bull that there is no amount of money that the team would accept to part ways with Lando Norris after questions of a £100million price-tag were put to him.

In Norris and Oscar Piastri, McLaren have arguably the most exciting driver line-up on the grid heading into the 2024 season.

Despite only competing in the sport for the first time in 2023, Piastri shone on numerous occasions in a season that saw him claim victory in the Qatar Grand Prix sprint race along with two podiums at Suzuka and Losail respectively.

Alongside the rookie of the year, Norris quickly asserted himself as a natural leader behind the wheel of a much improved MCL60 following the Austrian Grand Prix.

McLaren are eager to keep hold of Lando Norris (L)

Zak Brown (R) has issued a hands-off warning to Red Bull over Norris (L)

Rumours have emerged regarding the possibility of Norris (R) replacing Sergio Perez (L)

It is therefore no surprise that rumours have emerged citing Red Bull's interest in tempting Norris to join the constructors' champions.

Brown: Forget about Norris F1 price-tag

Yet McLaren chief Brown has now issued somewhat of a hands-off warning to Christian Horner's outfit, stating that there is no figure that the team would consider parting ways with Norris

“I don’t know enough about soccer to know what the economics are!" Brown joked to Sky Sports when asked if Norris would be worth £100million in the football transfer market.

“He’s quite a valuable racing driver, a great asset to the racing team.

“There is no number that we would be interested in trading him for.”

“The resources we have now are exactly where we need to be," he added regarding the team's budget to offer Norris a lucrative enough financial deal to keep him at McLaren.

“Resources will not hold us back from achieving anything we need to achieve, drivers included."

