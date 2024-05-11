Red Bull boss admits 'chaos' amid Verstappen future verdict
Speculation over Max Verstappen's future continues to feature heavily in the Formula 1 headlines, and now his boss at Red Bull has delivered his verdict on the matter.
The Dutch driver has emerged as the sport's dominant force in recent years, landing three consecutive drivers' titles, with a fourth looking increasingly likely given his strong start to the season.
Following the news that the team's design chief Adrian Newey will depart in early 2025, rumours have been swirling that the 26-year-old may also be seeking a fresh challenge in the not-too-distant-future.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has already admitted an interest in adding Verstappen to his team as he looks to fill the seat soon to be left vacant by Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton.
Verstappen staying put
Red Bull's managing director, Oliver Mintzlaff, however, is in no doubt over the future of the the 58-time race winner.
When it was put to him during an interview with Sky Sports Germany that it was 'impossible' to imagine Verstappen moving on, Mintzlaff responded: “1000%. We all talk to Max too and there are no signs of him leaving.
"Everyone knows who is building the fastest car at the moment and not just this season.
“Max wants to win and we want a driver who is also excited to win with us and that's Max. It's all speculation.
“He's with the best brand, he feels comfortable here and has become world champion. He has an environment that he values very much.
“Of course there was a bit of chaos in our team, but that doesn't change the fact that Max drives for us."
