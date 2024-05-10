Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher believes that there is only one viable option for Max Verstappen should he choose to leave Red Bull.

The three-time world champion has been increasingly linked with a move away following turbulence at the team.

Red Bull last week confirmed the early 2025 departure of Chief Technical Officer and legendary designer Adrian Newey.

The move comes amid a difficult period, with fractures between Jos Verstappen - Max’s father - and boss Christian Horner, who earlier in the year was investigated for alleged inappropriate behaviour in allegations he denies before being cleared after an internal investigation.

That independent investigation dismissed grievances against Horner, but the complainant has appealed this outcome.

Verstappen could follow Newey in leaving Red Bull

The three-time champion is en route to a fourth title

Schumacher details “only option” for Verstappen

Six-time F1 race winner Ralf Schumacher believes that departures from the Red Bull team will affect Verstappen’s thinking.

He told Sky Germany: “I think the departures will make him look at the situation a little more calmly.

“There is nothing worse than too many departures in Formula 1. As for Max Verstappen, as I said, he is still lucky for next year.

“For next year Mercedes is the only option for Max. Ferrari is full.

Toto Wolff has not hidden his admiration of Verstappen

After next year though, Schumacher believes Verstappen’s options will increase.

He added: “Max is not stressed. If he decides to leave the team in 2026, anything is possible.

“At Mercedes, Toto Wolff is not only the team principal but also the CEO and anyone would hold any door open for Max.

“But I'd rather see him at Red Bull unless the whole thing explodes,” Schumacher concluded.

