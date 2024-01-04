Alonso parties in style with major F1 rival and girlfriend

Dan Ripley

Thursday 4 January 2024 23:12

Fernando Alonso's dedication is undoubted given the veteran's extraordinary F1 results well into his 40s.

But the two-time world champion has shown he still knows how to party as well as he celebrated the new year in style by partying with an F1 rival.

Alonso appeared to be in a club alongside Mercedes star George Russell, who was also accompanied by girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt, as the trio posed for a New Year's eve photograph posted on to the Brit's X account.

It's not the first time Alonso has enjoyed downtime with Russell with the pair having also partied together early last year.

Fernando Alonso stands alongside Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack

The team are looking to build on a strong campaign from the 2023 season

Fernando Alonso collected eight podiums as he shakes hands with Lewis Hamilton

Well earned break

The 42-year-old enjoyed a stunning first season with Aston Martin in 2023, collecting eight podiums including second place finishes in Monaco, Canada and Holland.

It helped the Aston Martin team finish a highly credible fifth in the constructors' championship.

Now the team will be looking towards making improvements ahead of the 2024 and they have already unveiled the date they plan to release their new car.

Despite a promising 2023, Alonso has warned Aston Martin that they cannot become complacent.

“The starting point is a little bit better than what I thought,” Alonso said. “But now the real difficulty starts.

“I think the first step – I will not say that it’s easy to be competitive – but I think with so many examples, like Alpine last year, is to be sometimes even in the top five or something, when we were in a happy place some weekends," he said.

“We see AlphaTauri, how much they’ve improved during this season. So, let’s say that that first step, to become a top 10 contender, is the easiest part.”

READ MORE: F1 2024 car launches: Dates, times and how to watch live