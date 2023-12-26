Alonso admits Aston Martin are entering 'tricky period'

Cal Gaunt

Tuesday 26 December 2023 09:57

Fernando Alonso anticipates a challenging phase for Aston Martin as the team strives to transition into consistent contenders for race victories.

Aston Martin made waves at the beginning of the season, securing eight podium finishes, with Alonso claiming three-second places. ]

Despite starting as Red Bull's primary competitor and occupying second place for a while, the team faced setbacks while attempting to upgrade the AMR23, resulting in a fifth-place finish in the constructors' championship.

Alonso, who made a surprising move to Aston Martin from Alpine, acknowledges the team's better-than-expected performance in his first year but foresees hurdles in their ongoing progress.

Fernando Alonso enjoyed a positive season with Aston Martin in 2023

Fernando Alonso anticipates a 'tricky period' for the team

Alonso: Difficulty starts now

“The starting point is a little bit better than what I thought,” Alonso said. “But now the real difficulty starts.

“I think the first step – I will not say that it’s easy to be competitive – but I think with so many examples, like Alpine last year, is to be sometimes even in the top five or something, when we were in a happy place some weekends.

“We see AlphaTauri, how much they’ve improved during this season. So, let’s say that that first step, to become a top 10 contender, is the easiest part.”

Fernando Alonso says Aston Martin must find 'answers'

Innovation required

Upon its rebranding as Aston Martin in 2021, team owner Lawrence Stroll unveiled an ambitious five-year plan with the ultimate goal of securing a world championship.

The initial two seasons saw the team finish in seventh place, with signs of improvement in the following year. However, despite progress, the team concluded the 2023 season in fifth place.

As the 2024 season approaches, marking the fourth year of Stroll's strategic plan, there is a sense of urgency to fulfill the championship target.

And Alonso envisions a 'tricky period' for the team as they strive to uncover the essential elements needed to contend for race victories.

“Now comes the tricky period for Aston Martin. I think the next two or three years – to find that extra bit, to create something that no one has in that moment, to be creative, to be innovative, I think that’s maybe the biggest question mark that we need to face, and I think no one has the answer.”

