Russell shares sweet snap with girlfriend in New Year's social post

Cal Gaunt

Monday 1 January 2024 22:57

In a heartwarming New Year's gesture, Mercedes star George Russell took to social media to share a selfie alongside his girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, extending warm wishes to his fans for 2024.

Russell, known for his prowess on the racetrack, showcased his personal side in the candid photograph, offering fans a glimpse into his celebratory moments away from the high-speed world of Formula 1.

The post garnered swift attention from fans and followers, eliciting an outpouring of well-wishes in response.

George Russell appears to be enjoying his time away from the racetrack

Fans respond with well-wishes

"Happy 2024! Wishing you a year filled with joy, growth, and unforgettable moments. Here's to new beginnings and exciting adventures ahead," wrote one person.

"Happy New Year George," wrote another fan. "Hope you have a better faster car this year."

"HAPPY NEW YEAR GEORGE," said a third. "I hope this year brings you happiness with your loved ones and many many victories and podiums!!! Have the best day today."

The fan-favourite couple have been dating since 2020.

Happy 2024 everyone 💙 pic.twitter.com/UorPGwGcv8 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) January 1, 2024

