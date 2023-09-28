Sports-mad Russell recruits girlfriend during break from F1

Cal Gaunt

George Russell has been enjoying some well-deserved downtime with his girlfriend, Carmen Montero Mundt, following a challenging period on the Formula 1 circuit.

After enduring a demanding couple of weeks that included bitter disappointment in Singapore and a seventh-place finish in Japan, the Mercedes driver decided to dedicate quality time to his partner Mundt.

The fan-favourite couple have been dating since 2020.

However, it appears that Russell's idea of fun may not entirely align with Mundt's.

Their action-packed date, which involved diving, provided fans with some amusement and light-hearted teasing from Mundt.

Never enough sports

On Instagram, Russell captioned his photo: "A welcome, sunrise dive to recharge after 30 hours of travel back from Japan."

In her own post, Mundt joked: "Can you tell George is back from work?

"Never enough sports."

