Perez driver announcement made as new team confirmed

Dan Ripley

Thursday 28 December 2023 09:12

Sergio Perez looks to have solid plans in place for the future following an exciting driver line-up announcement.

The Red Bull driver announced in July 2022 that he would be entering a team in the brand new electric speedboat racing series, and with Team Mexico he now has his drivers confirmed.

Perez has got on board Dani Clos as part of his team for the UIM E1 world championship, with the 35-year-old Spaniard a former test driver for the HRT F1 outfit back in 2012, although he never raced for them.

Also racing as part of Perez's crew will be Vicky Piria, with the Italian-British racer having recently competed in the now defunct W-Series.

E1's aim is to focus on more environmentally friendly racing and it wants to accelerate clean mobility and restore ecosystems while raising awareness over climate change.

Sergio Perez (back) will be looking to challenge Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen more in 2024

Despite early wins, Sergio Perez struggled against Max Verstappen for much of the season

Sergio Perez's 2023 hit a low after crashing out at the first corner at his home race in Mexico

Nadal and Brady also making waves

Other famous sporting celebrities have joined the project including tennis sensation Rafael Nadal and former NFL star Tom Brady.

Perez though will not be able to offer his full concentration to the series, when the season gets underway in February 2024.

The Mexican will be extremely busy building up to the new F1 campaign where he will be hoping to give Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen a closer fight in a battle for the world championship.

READ MORE: VOTE: Who was the most improved team in 2023?