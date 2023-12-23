F1 News Today: Hamilton JIBES at Mercedes F1 car as Newey 'almost fired' over design flaw

Cal Gaunt

Saturday 23 December 2023 05:57

Lewis Hamilton has recalled an 'unimaginable' moment from the 2023 season, considering he initially doubted its feasibility when he first tested the Mercedes W14 in February.

F1 guru Newey reveals he was almost fired over major design flaw

Adrian Newey has revealed that he was nearly fired from his job at McLaren after a major design change, but it had nothing to do with a Formula 1 car on this occasion.

Alonso 'hurt' despite 'dream' F1 season with Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso has admitted that Aston Martin coming fifth in the constructors' championship 'hurts', despite his pride in securing P4 in the driver standings.

Ferrari star reveals non-negotiable aspect of new F1 contract

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz has said that he wants to continue at Ferrari 'for many more years', ruling out the possibility of a short-term contract with the Maranello-based outfit.

F1 track to test stunning new driver format

The Yas Marina Circuit, home to the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix, is set to host a test for driverless cars ahead of an inaugural race early next year.

