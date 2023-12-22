Alonso 'hurt' despite 'dream' F1 season with Aston Martin

Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 22 December 2023 18:57

Fernando Alonso has admitted that Aston Martin coming fifth in the constructors' championship 'hurts', despite his pride in securing P4 in the driver standings.

A rapid start to the season saw Alonso secure six podiums in the first eight races for Aston Martin.

However, the fairytale would not last forever, as the emerald green team saw their competition catch up as they slowly slipped down the rankings.

As the chequered flag fell in Abu Dhabi, Alonso cemented his haul of 206 points out of Aston Martin's total of 280, with Lance Stroll adding 74 points of his own for the team.

Fernando Alonso (L) replaced the retiring Sebastian Vettel (R) at Aston Martin

Alonso finished the 2023 season with a total of eight podiums

And despite a superb debut season at Aston Martin, securing fourth place in the drivers' championship ahead of the likes of Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Lando Norris – there is a bittersweet feeling left in the Spaniard's mouth.

Alonso: Aston Martin's P5 hurts

“This is Formula 1, this is not a charity event," he told the media.

"We have to have the pressure. We have to deliver. Fifth in the constructors', it hurts a little bit because I think we were better than that, or we were hoping better than that at the beginning of the year.

“On the drivers', to finish fourth is a little bit unreal fighting with the guys that we were fighting.

"In fact, if we are fifth in the constructors', normally you should be ninth and 10th in the drivers'. So, yeah, it’s a dream season for many people in Aston Martin including myself.”

