Hamilton recalls 'unimaginable' moment in jibe at W14 car

Cal Gaunt

Friday 22 December 2023 20:57

Lewis Hamilton sees his pole position at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix as a remarkable achievement, considering he previously doubted its feasibility.

This moment, securing his 104th pole position, stood out as the highlight of the season, after narrowly surpassing the Red Bull of Max Verstappen and the McLaren of Lando Norris.

Hamilton admitted that after first driving the W14, he never imagined he could reach such highs during the season.

“I think Budapest was the best moment of the year,” Hamilton said. “A circuit that I love, where we were somehow able to dethrone the Red Bulls at one point.

“It gave us hope and the feeling that if we kept pushing, we were going to get to their level. When I drove the car for the first time in February, I never thought it was possible to take pole.”

Lewis Hamilton still managed to finish P2 in the drivers' championship

Lewis Hamilton was not a fan of the W14 during the 2023 season

Vasseur: Sainz was brilliant

Although the Hungarian Grand Prix marked the pinnacle of Mercedes' season, it didn't translate into race victories, as Ferrari secured the sole non-Red Bull Grand Prix win of the entire season.

Another noteworthy display of pace occurred at the United States Grand Prix in Texas, where a newly introduced floor upgrade propelled them into contention for a potential win.

Despite facing disqualification for excessive plank wear, a slow pit stop prevented them from claiming the checkered flag in first position.

This turn of events provides Lewis Hamilton with valuable momentum heading into the 2024 season.

Lewis Hamilton is hoping for a better season in 2024

“With the improvement we got in Austin, with a couple more laps, we would have been in contention to fight for the win,” Hamilton added. “This shows that we are turning this car, little by little, into a competitive machine.

“It’s becoming a more enjoyable car to drive and it’s in a position where you can look more forward than backward. It’s been positive progress, but it’s still not a race-winning car and that’s what we need to change for 2024.

“The dream is that when February next year starts, the car won’t be a replica of 2023 and feel the same, but I’m sure that’s not going to be the case.”

