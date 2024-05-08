F1 boss admits Horner Red Bull chaos provides INVESTMENT opportunity

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali believes the ongoing headlines surrounding Red Bull this season have created opportunities for the sport to grow.

Adrian Newey's recent confirmed departure from the reigning constructors' champions sent shockwaves through the sport, with the design guru set to call time on a trophy-laden 18-year stint with the team.

READ MORE: Marko hints at CHANGE in key update on Verstappen's Red Bull future

That shock announcement followed ongoing speculation regarding team principal Christian Horner over allegations of misconduct, something he was cleared of after an internal investigation, and he continues to deny.

Horner's 'inappropriate behaviour' saga that has rumbled on for months has caused uncertainty amongst the team, with suggestions that Max Verstappen may also be looking to move on.

READ MORE: Hamilton insists Cullen 'belongs in the sport'

Stefano Domenicali believes F1 is in a strong position

F1 has 'never been so strong'

Speaking to ESPN, Domenicali admitted the increased interest being generated in F1, including from the ongoing saga at Red Bull, could prove to be a positive thing as the sport builds for the future.

“I would say these are all things that are subjects that, in a different way, have attracted the attention of the people and, at the end of the day, there are things related to teams, related to people, there are things related to the sport, related to something that will happen next year.

"So all the stuff is really taking the attention of all the people that are not totally focused on Formula 1.

"That’s why it’s a moment that we need to respect and a moment that we need to keep investing for our future because we’ve never been so strong."

Speculation has surrounded Verstappen's future

On the importance of transparency regarding Horner, the Italian added: “For sure it’s important, but it’s important to rely on the fact that this is a matter related to business, to company, to teams that they have their internal compliance and procedures.

"We don’t know the facts because we are not entitled to do but for sure, I think that these are relevant points.”

READ MORE: Ricciardo tipped to be REPLACED before next race

Related