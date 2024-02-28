Hamilton breaks silence on 'really important' Horner investigation

Lewis Hamilton has spoken out for the first time on the Red Bull's investigation into Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Horner had been the subject of an internal investigation from Red Bull’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, over allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague.

The 50-year-old had continued in his role throughout the ordeal and completely denied the allegations against him.

After weeks of speculation, the investigation met its conclusion on Wednesday afternoon and Red Bull officially cleared Horner of any wrongdoing, stating that they believe the investigations have been 'fair, rigorous and impartial'.

Hamilton delivers Horner investigation verdict

The verdict on the allegations had been looming over the world of F1 for weeks and will still be a major topic going into the first race of the season in Bahrain on Saturday.

Speaking at the driver press conference in Bahrain prior to the announcement of Horner's fate, Hamilton said: “I think it’s a difficult one to answer, naturally.

“We always have to do more to try and make the sport and the environment that people get to work in feel safe and inclusive and any allegations have to be taken very seriously.

“Obviously we don’t know everything that’s gone on, but it does need to be resolved as it’s hanging over the sport.

"It will be really interesting to see how it’s dealt with moving forwards and the effect that it may or may not have on the sport moving forwards. I think it’s a really important moment for the sport to make sure that we stand true to our values.”

