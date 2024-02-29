Horner breaks silence on Red Bull investigation verdict

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has spoken publicly for the first time since being cleared of allegations of inappropriate behaviour be a team investigation.

The investigation was launched by Red Bull Racing's parent company, and was prompted by accusations made against Horner by a female colleague.

The probe, which eventually found no wrongdoing on Horner's part, granted the accuser the right to appeal the verdict.

Throughout the investigative process, Horner has vehemently denied the allegations and continued to stress his commitment to the team.

READ MORE: Horner Red Bull investigation official VERDICT announced

Christian Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an investigation by Red Bull into his conduct

It was a nervous wait for Horner who is relieved the case is now closed

Horner 'pleased' investigative process is over

Now, talking to Sky Sports News ahead of the first practice session of the 2024 season in Sakhir, Bahrain, Horner admitted that the processes conclusion had come as a relief on Wednesday.

"I'm just pleased that the process is over," Horner said.

"Obviously, I can't comment about it, but we are here very much to focus now on the Grand Prix and the season ahead and trying to defend both of our titles."

Christian Horner says his sole focus is on the season ahead

On whether he believed that the saga was now completely closed, he added: "Well, I can't give you any further comment, but the process has been conducted and concluded."

Horner, who has steered the reins of Red Bull since its founding in 2005, was pressed about any remorse he might harbour regarding the public exposure of the matter.

"Again, I'm not going to be able to give you I'm afraid any further comments on it, but I'm pleased to be here in Bahrain and then with the team focused on the season ahead.

"Within the team it [unity] has never been stronger."

READ MORE: Hamilton reveals thoughts on Horner investigation

Related