Verstappen open to ditching Red Bull in SENSATIONAL move to F1 rival

Jay Winter

Saturday 19 August 2023 22:12

Red Bull star Max Verstappen has revealed that he could drive for rival Formula 1 team Mercedes despite the 'very different environment' at the Silver Arrows.

Although joining Mercedes would send shockwaves through the paddock, the Dutchman has admitted that as long as a team 'really wants' him, they would be willing to make an effort and adapt things for him.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, the 25-year-old opened up about whether he could drive for a 'corporate' team such as Mercedes.

"That's indeed a very different environment," said Verstappen. "It's always important to stay true to yourself and keep speaking your mind. It doesn't matter to me where that is.

"If a team really wants me in such a situation, they will also make an effort, and you can probably adapt certain things to some extent. You sort of meet halfway."

Verstappen has had his fair share of run-ins with Mercedes drivers, most recently with George Russell at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Mercedes move 'not on the table'

While a partnership of Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton would certainly drum up quite the audience, the Red Bull driver admitted such a move won't materialise.

"Currently, this is not even on the table," he stated. "In the past, I could never have imagined achieving this level of success. I dreamt of reaching Formula 1 and perhaps driving for a top team someday."

Responding to critics who label his dominance with Red Bull as 'boring', Verstappen remained resolute in his appreciation for his accomplishments.

"This is what I've always worked for," he said. "If people are now calling it boring, so be it. I also know the other side of the coin. Personally, I find it anything but boring."

The stage is set for the Dutch driver to continue dominating as F1 heads to the Netherlands for Verstappen's home grand prix.

The Red Bull star will be looking to equal Sebastian Vettel's race-win record with nine straight victories.

