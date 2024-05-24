Lewis Hamilton stormed back to the front at the Monaco Grand Prix, topping the timesheets in FP1, and coming second during Friday's second practice session.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc proved that he and Ferrari may be the ones to beat over the course of the weekend, putting in some very fast laps in both FP1 and FP2.

READ MORE: Where do Hamilton and Verstappen place in Forbes' 2024 highest-paid athletes list?

After falling behind their rivals in Imola, Aston Martin look to have improved around the streets of Monaco, with Fernando Alonso setting the third-fastest time in FP2.

Both Red Bulls struggled with bouncing in free practice, running their cars close to the ground, unable to match the pace of their rivals.

Max Verstappen bemoaned that the bumpy street circuit was giving him a 'headache', and that he was 'jumping around like a kangaroo' in his car during FP2.

Here are the timesheets from Friday in Monaco:

F1 FP2 Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2024

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - 2. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - 3. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]- 4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]- 5. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 6. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 7. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - 8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - 9. Alex Albon [Williams] - 10. George Russell [Mercedes]- 11. Yuki Tsunoda [RB] - 12. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 13. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]- 14. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]- 15. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - 16. Daniel Ricciardo [RB] 17. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] 18. Logan Sargeant [Williams] 19. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] 20. Guanyu Zhou [Kick Sauber] -

F1 FP1 Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2024

1. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - 1:12.169sec

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.029sec

3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.126sec

4. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.227sec

5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.228sec

6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.606sec

7. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.620sec

8. Yuki Tsunoda [RB] - +0.706sec

9. Daniel Ricciardo [RB] - +0.732sec

10. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.785sec

11. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.815sec

12. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.060sec

13. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.079

14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.221sec

15. Alexander Albon [Williams] - +1.256sec

16. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +1.407sec

17. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1.981sec

18. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]- +1.990sec

19. Guanyu Zhou [Kick Sauber] - +2.401sec

20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]- +3.405sec



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen currently leads the drivers' championship, and will be hoping to achieve a fourth world title this season.

READ MORE: F1 announce FREE US TV channel for fans

Related