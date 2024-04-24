close global

Ferrari announce BOLD new livery color for the Miami Grand Prix

Roses are red, violets are blue, and now Ferrari is set to be BOTH in a controversial move ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

"Ask a child to draw a car, and certainly he will draw it red."

So Enzo Ferrari, the founder of the great car company, is reputed to have said.

READ MORE: F1 legend chides Hamilton for making 'excuses' in teammate battle

Michael Schumacher won all seven of his joint-record Formula 1 world titles in a red Ferrari, and until the 1990s, 85 per cent of their commercial vehicles sold were red.

Ferrari are as red as Real Madrid are white, team and colour inextricably interwoven - or at least they have been until now.

The Italian manufacturer will enter red cars with blue added to the livery for May's Miami GP - a one-off decision for the race.

Red is synonymous with Ferrari
Sainz and Leclerc will have blue on their cars

Ferrari: 'fresh and unexpected'

"Ferrari will unveil fresh and unexpected colours to further amplify the excitement of the Miami events," reads Ferrari's official press release.

"Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino - blues that reference Ferrari's rich heritage and remain cherished by fans - will reclaim their position in the Ferrari universe… celebrating tradition while reimagining it through a contemporary lens."

The change marks Ferrari's 70th anniversary in the American marketplace. In 1964 Ferrari sported a special US white and blue livery on the way to John Surtees winning the driver's championship with the Scuderia.

Azzurro La Plata is the national racing colour of Argentina and a similar shade to that worn by two-time champion Alberto Ascari.

The darker Azzurro Dino was worn by Clay Regazzoni in 1974, before the iconic red became the norm for race suits as well as vehicles.

Ferrari also used a special livery for last year's Italian GP, featuring yellow in a nod to their Le Mans 24 Hours-winning 499P. They also sported burgundy in their 1,000th race in 2020 in Tuscany.

READ MORE: Evidence set to be given as Horner saga enters crucial 'next stage'

Rosberg claims Ferrari star is 'very angry' after teammate duel
Rosberg claims Ferrari star is 'very angry' after teammate duel

  Today 02:00
Hamilton title rival explains why Ferrari move is the 'right decision'
Hamilton title rival explains why Ferrari move is the 'right decision'

  April 22, 2024 23:00

Schumacher suggests pundits 'aren't allowed' to criticize star F1 driver

  8 minutes ago
Sporting superstar confident he'd be 'challenging Hamilton' around an F1 track

  1 uur geleden

Ferrari announce BOLD new livery color for the Miami Grand Prix

  2 uur geleden
Perez made to sweat over Red Bull future after latest Horner admission

  3 uur geleden
EXCLUSIVE: McLaren driver gives a unique insight into Norris' off-track antics

  Today 16:00
Should Ferrari fans be worried about Hamilton's 2024 form?

  Today 15:00
x