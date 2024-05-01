Former F1 boss claims Hamilton's Ferrari move is fuelled by 'ego'

Former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone is not a fan of Lewis Hamilton’s headline move to Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season.

The Brit departs a Mercedes team that he has forged a dynasty with across 11 years – including winning 13 championships across a seven-year span between 2014 and 2021.

It appears that he’s jumping ship at the right time, with the Silver Arrows trending in the wrong direction from the sharp end of the grid.

Hamilton has failed to pick up a race victory since 2021 and Ferrari look as if they are just starting to challenge Red Bull at the right time.

Rumours that Max Verstappen might leave their setup, coupled with the confirmation that Adrian Newey will depart means that the Milton Keynes-based outfit could be more susceptible than ever to a challenge from their rivals.

Lewis Hamilton replaces Carlos Sainz at Ferrari for 2025

Bernie Ecclestone is not a fan of Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari move

Does Bernie Ecclestone agree with Lewis Hamilton's move?

Ferrari are in a far better position to challenge than anyone else currently, but former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone still isn’t a fan of Hamilton’s move.

“It was a strange, strange move to make,” he told RacingNews365. “Toto has relied on him an awful lot more and they’ve become close for selfish reasons – both of them.

“I don’t think there was ever a sort of a relationship where you could rely on both parties. There obviously wasn’t because that’s why he suddenly decided to leave,” Ecclestone continued.

“Big surprise in as far as I didn’t understand why he did it, given the year’s notice basically. Why didn’t he wait [to announce it] until later on during the season?

“People thought [Ferrari had] done a clever deal in taking him, but I think it’s a bit of an ego thing that he got latched into it all.”

