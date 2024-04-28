close global

F1 giants unveil official name change in big-money move

Ferrari have announced it is join forces with with Hewlett Packard, as the American technology company gets set to become the team's new title partner.

According to the F1 giants' official website, the "historic multi-year deal" will see the F1 team's name soon become Scuderia Ferrari HP.

From next week's Miami Grand Prix, HP's blue logo will feature on Ferrari's livery and team kit, with the branding deal also extending to the team's F1 Academy and Esports programmes.

The Ferrari livery will feature HP's distinctive blue logo
The Ferrari livery will feature HP's distinctive blue logo

New partners a 'natural fit'

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna hailed the news, calling HP an "ideal partner" for the team as they look to make a big impact both on and off the track.

"Our founder passed on to us his continuous will to progress," he said.

"From this stems our drive to innovate on the road and on the track, as well as our commitment to a sustainable future, from carbon neutrality to the education of the younger generation.

"In HP we have found the same values, which make it an ideal partner. We look forward to starting our collaboration and facing new opportunities and challenges together."

Meanwhile Enrique Lores, CEO of HP Inc added: "With technology, performance and exceptional craftsmanship fuelling the future, the partnership between HP and Ferrari is a natural fit.

“Both brands are built on rich histories that have endured the test of time.

"Through this unique collaboration, we also have an opportunity to reach new audiences, drive business growth, and create lasting impact for our shared clients and communities."

