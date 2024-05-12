Championship winning F1 cars expected to fetch MILLIONS at historic auction
Championship winning F1 cars expected to fetch MILLIONS at historic auction
A collection of cars from a F1 legend are set to be auctioned this week, including a world championship-winning chassis priced at $4.5-5.6 million.
Jody Scheckter's racing collection will go under the hammer at the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique this weekend.
READ MORE: SHOCKING F1 driver replacement news 'leaked' by embarrassed announcer
Scheckter, a South African, raced in F1 from 1972-1980, and won the 1979 world championship with Ferrari.
The collection features a range of cars which are predicted to sell for a combined total of almost £18 million.
'Original' championship winning chassis on auction
The star attraction in the collection is Scheckter's championship winning 1979 Ferrari 312 T4, the exact chassis which took all three wins in that victorious season.
It also took the chequered flag to secure the championship at Monza, and is Enzo Ferrari’s last drivers’ championship-winning car.
RM Sotheby's, organisers of the auction, write that the car is 'entirely original since leaving Maranello, including its heavily worn seatbelts and numbered components throughout'.
Also on offer is another iconic red car: the 1954 Ferrari 625 F1.
Offered between £2,150,000-£2,600,000, it is the sister car to Alberto Ascari's 500 F2 which won Ferrari's first championships in 1952 and 1953.
READ MORE: FIA in CRISIS as CEO becomes latest high-profile exit
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
US engine supplier Ford responds to DAMNING 2026 Red Bull PU claims
- 51 minutes ago
Drive to Survive legend reveals his DREAM F1 driver line-up
- 1 uur geleden
Verstappen reveals why Red Bull will 'never be able to replace' Newey
- 2 uur geleden
Wolff told to focus on 'own issues' by Horner in SAVAGE put-down
- 3 uur geleden
From dramatic close finishes to Hamilton's title duel - here are F1’s most bizarre victories
- Today 00:00
Championship winning F1 cars expected to fetch MILLIONS at historic auction
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul