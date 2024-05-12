Championship winning F1 cars expected to fetch MILLIONS at historic auction

close global

A collection of cars from a F1 legend are set to be auctioned this week, including a world championship-winning chassis priced at $4.5-5.6 million.

Jody Scheckter's racing collection will go under the hammer at the Grand Prix de Monaco Historique this weekend.

Scheckter, a South African, raced in F1 from 1972-1980, and won the 1979 world championship with Ferrari.

The collection features a range of cars which are predicted to sell for a combined total of almost £18 million.

Jody Scheckter's championship winning car is for sale
Iconic cars are on auction at Grand Prix de Monaco Historique

'Original' championship winning chassis on auction

The star attraction in the collection is Scheckter's championship winning 1979 Ferrari 312 T4, the exact chassis which took all three wins in that victorious season.

It also took the chequered flag to secure the championship at Monza, and is Enzo Ferrari’s last drivers’ championship-winning car.

RM Sotheby's, organisers of the auction, write that the car is 'entirely original since leaving Maranello, including its heavily worn seatbelts and numbered components throughout'.

Alberto Ascari's 1952 challenger

Also on offer is another iconic red car: the 1954 Ferrari 625 F1.

Offered between £2,150,000-£2,600,000, it is the sister car to Alberto Ascari's 500 F2 which won Ferrari's first championships in 1952 and 1953.

