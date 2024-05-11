FIA in CRISIS as CEO becomes latest high-profile exit

Natalie Robyn, the first CEO of the FIA, is set to leave her role at motorsport's governing body after just 18 months.

Her exit comes just months after three other high-profile departures at the body, including former single-seat technical director Tim Goss and sporting director Steve Nielsen.

READ MORE: Ricciardo lands new role after NIGHTMARE Miami GP

Deborah Mayer, who headed the FIA's commission for women, also left the organisation in December.

Robyn's exit signals continues difficulties for the FIA, whose President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, has been embroiled in a series of controversies. Ben Sulayem was cleared of accusations of interference in two 2023 races due to there being 'no evidence' to support these claims. However, he is currently involved in a lawsuit brought by Susie Wolff, the F1 Academy director and wife of Mercedes boss Toto.

The FIA has had a turbulent time of late

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem is currently fighting a lawsuit

FIA troubles continue Robyn leaves 'by mutual agreement'

Robyn joined the FIA in 2022 after senior management stints at Volvo, Nissan and DaimlerChrysler.

Announcing her initial appointment, an FIA statement said Robyn "will be responsible for the successful operation and financial performance of an integrated and aligned FIA administration."

Now, a new statement says that Robyn leaves “by mutual agreement to pursue opportunities outside of the FIA”.

READ MORE:

Four senior executives have departed the FIA since December

Robyn said: “Performing in the role of CEO at the FIA has been an enormous privilege, and I am grateful to have directed a programme of restructuring and reform.

“Now is the time to step away in the knowledge that the organisation is better placed for the challenges which lie ahead.

“I take great pride in my role in advancing the FIA's transformation across both Sport and Mobility, and I am pleased to leave an organization comprised of a wonderful team of talented and dedicated individuals.”

Ben Sulayem added: “Natalie’s appointment was notable as the first CEO in the history of the FIA.

"She has contributed greatly to a wide-ranging re-organisation of our operational and management structure as well as our financial sustainability. On behalf of the FIA, I wish her well in her future endeavours.”

READ MORE: Mercedes chief details Verstappen 'possibilities' amid links

Related