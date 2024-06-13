Red Bull chief SNUBS Hamilton and Norris with stunning Verstappen claim
Red Bull chief SNUBS Hamilton and Norris with stunning Verstappen claim
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has delivered a staggering claim regarding the talents of Max Verstappen's Formula 1 rivals.
Marko was speaking after watching the reigning world champion seal victory in the rain at last weekend's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.
The Dutchman capitalised on a timely safety-car intervention with 11 laps of the race remaining to edge past Lando Norris and secure his 60th F1 victory.
Many drivers struggled in the testing conditions, including Ferrari star Charles Leclerc, who fell further behind Verstappen in the drivers' standings after retiring his car on lap 43.
It was a welcome return to top form for Verstappen, who has been some way off his imperious best so far this season.
The 26-year-old - so dominant in 2023 - has already been beaten this year by Carlos Sainz, Norris, and most recently, by Leclerc, who triumphed in Monaco.
Three-time champion back to his best in Montreal
Despite Verstappen's struggles in 2024, there is no doubt in the mind of his Red Bull boss that he was back to his best at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
So impressed was Marko with his star driver's latest performance, he claimed that the three-time champion would have won last weekend's race regardless of which car he was in - including Norris' McLaren and Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes.
When quizzed by OE24 on whether Verstappen would have been just as successful in another car, the 81-year-old said: "Yes. Only Max has the overview of the race and the confidence to accelerate when necessary.
"Apart from that, our team drove an absolutely correct strategy."
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul