F1 title challengers pay moving tribute to ICONIC world champion

A Formula 1 legend has been honoured by one of his former teams on the anniversary of his death.

James Hunt spent seven years at the pinnacle of motorsport in the 1970s, winning 10 times and earning 23 podium finishes during that memorable spell.

The Brit's crowning moment came in 1976, winning the world title on a thrilling last-day showpiece in Japan after overcoming a puncture midway through the race to secure four priceless points.

That iconic victory came during his time with McLaren, a team which now has two young drivers looking to follow in his footsteps.

James Hunt won a world title with McLaren in 1976

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are looking to follow in James Hunt's footsteps

'Ultimate maverick' remembered

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have emerged as surprise challengers to the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari this season, with the former clinching his maiden F1 win in Miami earlier this year.

Piastri, who recently admitted an experience in Hunt's former McLaren car 'scared the crap' out of him, has proved to be a solid backup for his team-mate in 2024, building on an impressive rookie campaign last season.

With the future at McLaren looking increasingly bright, the team reflected on the success of one of their former heroes, paying tribute on their official website to the 'maverick' who will forever be synonymous with their legendary name.

It read: "Often described as F1’s ultimate maverick, James was unorthodox in many ways, and this endeared him to fans and earned him the status of a national hero.

"From his no-holds-barred driving style to his flamboyant personality and unusual pre-race preparations, which included vomiting into a bucket before climbing into the car due to nerves.

"James’ three-year stint at McLaren left an indelible mark on our history."

