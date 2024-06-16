F1 pundit names race where Hamilton could FINALLY break winless run
An F1 pundit is confident that Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton can achieve a race victory this season.
The champion’s final season as Mercedes has been disappointing thus far, with Hamilton frequently bemoaning the pace of his W15.
To add insult to injury, the Brit has been beaten comprehensively by team-mate George Russell 8-1 in their qualifying head-to-heads.
Following a close battle on track at the Canadian Grand Prix, Russell snatched P3 from Hamilton confirming his longest career drought without a podium.
Are Mercedes finally competitive?
The eight-time constructors' champions have struggled since the 2022 regulation changes, falling behind their F1 rivals.
Hamilton, who was denied an eighth world title in 2021, has turned to Ferrari to see out the remainder of his career.
However, after bringing upgrades to their W15 in Canada Mercedes found themselves fighting at the top against Red Bull and McLaren.
It was Russell who claimed pole position setting the exact same time as Max Verstappen, but missed out on a win making crucial mistakes in the race.
According to former F1 pundit Jolyon Palmer, Canada may not be the last chance for Mercedes to win this season.
“Mercedes have more upgrades coming to Barcelona though, and it’s a track that they’ve always shone at, so I’m expecting both drivers to be in with a chance once again,” the former F1 driver wrote.
“With a little more composure from George or more qualifying pace from Lewis, that first win of 2024 could be within reach for either of them.”
Both Mercedes drivers have been on a victory drought, with Russell’s last and only win coming at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix.
On the other hand, Hamilton has endured an even longer wait, his last victory all the way back in 2021 at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.
