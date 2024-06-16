Verstappen reveals SHOCK omission from all-time drivers list

Max Verstappen has named his top-five Formula 1 drivers of all-time - but left one huge name off the list.

The Dutchman - already regarded as one of the best drivers in the sport's history - is seeking a fourth straight world drivers' title, and looks well on course to do so given his commanding lead after nine races of the 2024 season.

His win at the Canadian Grand Prix last weekend - his 60th career victory - extended his advantage at the top of the standings to 56 points over nearest challenger, Charles Leclerc.

The triumph in Montreal proved that the Red Bull star still remains the man to beat, despite experiencing an up-and-down campaign in which he has been put under considerable pressure from likes of Leclerc and Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen selected Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton and Ayrton Senna

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso featured on the list

Legends make up world champion's list

Though a big admirer of his rivals' talents, Verstappen was adopted an 'old school' approach when asked to name his top-five drivers of all-time in a recent interview.

Speaking to DAZN Espana, he named two legendary drivers still racing in F1, including seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, with three icons from past generations making up the remainder of the list - meaning there was no room for the reigning world champion.

Given that his chosen drivers collected a total of 24 world championships between them, Verstappen was more than happy with his selections.

He said: “Do you know what happens? No matter what you say, people are going to comment and they are not going to agree.

“I'm going to go with Michael Schumacher, probably Ayrton Senna, Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton and Juan Manuel Fangio - old school."

