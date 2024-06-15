F1 icon delivers decisive Verstappen THEORY on Mercedes speculation

close global

A former Formula 1 race winner has offered a definitive theory on the rumours linking Red Bull star Max Verstappen with a switch to Mercedes.

The Silver Arrows are on the lookout for a driver to partner George Russell for 2025 after it was confirmed earlier this year that Lewis Hamilton is set to join Ferrari ahead of next season.

Since the announcement of Hamilton's impending departure, multiple drivers have been linked with the seat, including three-time champion Verstappen.

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff even publicly revealed at one stage that the Dutch driver was the team's first choice option to replace their departing seven-time world champion.

Max Verstappen has been linked with a move to Mercedes
Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has publicly courted Max Verstappen

Will Max Verstappen move to Mercedes?

Although Verstappen has re-affirmed his commitment to Red Bull, and is contracted to the Milton Keynes-based outfit until 2028, rumours over a potential switch will not go away.

Former F1 race winner Juan Pablo Montoya has shared his theory on the speculation, though, offering a very decisive assessment.

"Max isn't leaving," Montoya told Formule 1 Magazine. "I'll bet you money that he'll be driving the Red Bull again next season.

"Believe me, as a driver you never voluntarily get out of a winning car.

Juan Pablo Montoya won seven races in F1

"Of course, you will have new engine regulations in Formula 1 from 2026 and you will have to deal with Red Bull Powertrains instead of Honda, but the chance that he will get a better package elsewhere and that Red Bull will choose a completely wrong approach is very small."

Montoya continued, stating that if he were in Verstappen's shoes, he would remain at Red Bull.

“To put it another way, if I were Max, I wouldn't go anywhere," the Colombian explained.

"If the choice was between racing in a Mercedes or a Red Bull for the next two seasons, you wouldn't have to think about it for long, would you? Mercedes has a good engine, but not a good car.”

F1 Standings

