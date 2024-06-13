F1 icon predicts SENSATIONAL Hamilton and Newey Ferrari partnership

Former F1 race winner Gerhard Berger has predicted a partnership which could see Ferrari return to dominance in Formula 1.

The Austrian drove for Ferrari himself over the course of his career, believes one figure in particular could be the key to consistent success for the Scuderia.

Adrian Newey announced his departure from Red Bull last month, and is yet to decide what he wants to do next.

Gerhard Berger has been discussing where his next move could be, as well as the current state of the driver market.

Where is Adrian Newey's next move?

Speaking to Bild, the Austrian discussed the best options for Ferrari since they announced Carlos Sainz's seat would be handed to Hamilton come 2025.

"It's a great pity. I feel a bit sorry for him [Sainz] because he's pretty much on a par with Leclerc. But Ferrari has decided in favour of Hamilton, who should bring fresh dynamism." he said.

"Lewis will certainly bring along one or two important technicians that Ferrari needs in his wake - which could be Adrian Newey, for example."

With Lewis Hamilton already gearing up to end his career in red, a memorable partnership with Adrian Newey could be on the cards.

The genius of Red Bull's chief technology officer is often credited as the driving force behind the six constructors' titles and seven drivers' championships the team have won since he joined in 2006.

Berger is a 10-time grand prix winner and implied if Newey does make the move to Maranello, there would be potential for domination once again.

"A new era of success could begin with team boss Vasseur, Newey, Leclerc and Hamilton. In my opinion, this combination would be difficult for the others to beat."

