Hamilton replacement reports dismissed by Mercedes amid Antonelli links
Mercedes have rubbished rumours that they had decided who would replace Lewis Hamilton in 2025 following a recent Silverstone test.
In February, it was announced that the seven-time world champion would be making the switch to Ferrari after the 2024 season.
The Brit, who has won six of his seven world championships with the German manufacturer, will drive a non-Mercedes powered F1 car for the first time next year.
Ever since that announcement, rumours have swirled over who could partner George Russell as the team looks to return to the top having been largely off the pace since new regulations were introduced in 2022.
Who could replace Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025?
Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz, Mick Schumacher, and F2 driver Kimi Antonelli have all been touted as potential replacements for Hamilton, but Mercedes are adamant a decision has not yet been made.
Recent reports suggested that in a test in an old Mercedes car (known as a TPC) at Silverstone, Antonelli's pace had convinced bosses that he was capable of taking the seat in 2025, when he will be only 18.
However, the Silver Arrows have moved to clarify their position, and a spokesperson told Sky Sports: "Our most recent TPC test in Silverstone included Mick, Kimi, and George."
"It was incorrectly labelled a "shootout" [for the vacant seat], which was neither the intention nor the findings of the running.
"It's important to understand that each driver completed different programmes, on different days, in different track and weather conditions.
"Unfortunately, unverified speculation has led to conclusions and comparisons being published that do not reflect what happened."
Consequently, it appears that a decision has not yet been made surrounding Hamilton's replacement, though Mercedes were keen to emphasise that they were impressed with their young triallists.
"Both Mick and Kimi have done an excellent job delivering their respective programmes, to the complete satisfaction of the team," the spokesperson added.
