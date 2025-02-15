Mercedes confirm F1 driver 'swap' for Russell
Mercedes have teased their Formula 1 star, George Russell, about making a team swap in a light-hearted social media post.
The British driver is yet to announce a fresh deal with a team, as his Mercedes contract is set to expire at the end of 2025.
Despite being faced with several options for 2026, Russell is placed in a strong position at Mercedes following the departure of Lewis Hamilton and the promotion of Kimi Antonelli.
The 26-year-old has three race wins to his name, and will be expected to lead the team forward in 2025, as Antonelli finds his feet at the team and F1.
Will Russell remain at Mercedes in F1?
Ahead of the 2025 season, Mercedes have unveiled their latest partnership with Adidas in a series of pictures of Russell and Antonelli in new team kit, and they continue to release fresh content containing their new driver pairing.
Amongst these posts, Russell shared a series of childhood pictures on Mercedes' social media, including a picture of a young Russell with a Real Madrid birthday cake.
Russell was finally able to satisfy his inner child after he spent a weekend at the Bernabéu, and received a special custom shirt.
Posing alongside Jude Bellingham, they both held up a ‘Russell’ shirt with his driver number, 63, on the back.
Mercedes also shared the picture on social media via their Instagram stories, with a cheeky caption teasing a sporting switch for Russell.
“George to Real Madrid, here we go,” they wrote underneath the picture.
