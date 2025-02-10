Hamilton EXIT prompts huge change at F1 team

Lewis Hamilton's exit from Mercedes has prompted a huge change at the Formula 1 team.

The seven-time world champion announced that he would be joining Ferrari back in 2024, with the 40-year-old officially completing his switch last month.

READ MORE: Ricciardo backed for exciting F1 comeback with NEW team

Hamilton will partner the highly talented Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, as the Maranello outfit look to secure their first F1 title of any kind since 2008.

For Hamilton, it has meant ditching the Mercedes team with whom he claimed six of his world championships and 84 race victories across a 12-season spell.

Lewis Hamilton has joined Ferrari for 2025

Lewis Hamilton and Peter Bonnington shared a close relationship at Mercedes

Antonelli working with Hamilton ally

Hamilton's departure meant the team had to search for a replacement for the champion, with team boss Toto Wolff eventually landing on teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli, who will take part in his first F1 season in 2025.

Now, ahead of his first season in the sport, 18-year-old Italian Antonelli has revealed to Gazzetta dello Sport his excitement at replacing Hamilton at the Brackley-based outfit.

Antonelli will be guided in his first season by legendary engineer Peter 'Bono' Bonnington, who was by Hamilton's side for all 12 of his seasons with Mercedes, in a huge change at Mercedes.

"The preparation has gone very well so far," he said.

"I have worked closely with my engineer Bono and the whole team to be ready for the lights to go out in Australia on March 16.

"So far the feeling is good, obviously we haven't had the chance to try the new car yet because we will be out on track for the first time in the Bahrain tests from February 26 to 28."

"I am aware that I have inherited a cumbersome seat to fill, that of a seven-time world champion like Lewis Hamilton," Antonelli continued.

"He is a figure who has made the history of Formula 1, so it is not correct to compare us. I am only thinking about doing the best job possible and building my path as a Mercedes driver."

READ MORE: Red Bull make significant driver change ahead of 2025 season

Related