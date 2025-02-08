Hamilton WRECK disrupts Ferrari plans

Ferrari's pre-season testing plans have been majorly disrupted following Lewis Hamilton's crash in Barcelona.

Both Hamilton and Leclerc were testing the team's 2023 car at the Circuit de Catalunya Barcelona ahead of the new season, but things took a turn for the worst when Hamilton crashed the car on the second day of testing.

F1 HEADLINES: Ricciardo tipped for grid RETURN as shock Hamilton BAN revealed

READ MORE: F1 star Ricciardo's 'big BROTHER' in huge NFL announcement

Whilst the test was conducted behind closed doors, Hamilton’s crash hit the headlines, with the star reportedly causing extensive damage to the Ferrari.

Due to the scale of repairs, Leclerc’s final session of the test was scrapped and he was unable to get out on track for the remainder of their time in Barcelona.

Lewis Hamilton has taken to the track with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton will continue testing with Ferrari in Barcelona

Ferrari re-arrange Leclerc test

Now, according to AutoRacer, Leclerc will run his missed TPC session in the SF-23 at the upcoming Pirelli tire test on February 4 and 5, with Ferrari shifting their plans.

The test, where Ferrari will take to the track alongside McLaren, will see the two teams trial the 2026 configuration of tires ahead of the regulation changes next season.

Both Hamilton and Leclerc were expected to run the test in last year’s car, the SF-24, but Leclerc will also complete his missed testing laps in the SF-23.

As the countdown to the 2025 season begins, Ferrari will unveil their official livery for this season’s car on February 18 at F1’s live launch at the O2 arena and will release their official car the day after.

READ MORE: Red Bull make significant driver change ahead of 2025 season

Related