Reason behind Hamilton Ferrari crash revealed as health update issued

The reason behind Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari crash has been revealed, after a less than perfect first track day away from Maranello.

The seven-time world champion completed his move to the Scuderia over the winter, and has been getting accustomed to the team's 2023 car before he's finally allowed to step into the 2025 edition.

Hamilton had a successful first day at the team's Maranello test track, with fans delighted to get their first images of their new hero in the iconic red.

However, his outing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this week saw him suffer his first setback of 2025. The test was being held behind closed doors, so no footage has been released at this time, but Hamilton crashed the car and caused some damage, although he himself was fine.

Hamilton was greeted by adoring fans in Italy

Hamilton replaced Carlos Sainz at Ferrari

Why did Lewis Hamilton crash his Ferrari?

Ferrari's strong 2024 season has raised hopes that Hamilton can finally claim a record eighth world title, and he's likely to push the envelope as he enters his 19th season.

Sky Sports' Craig Slater has revealed some details of the incident, explaining: “Lewis Hamilton had a minor crash testing a 2023 Ferrari car at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

“He was described as absolutely fine afterwards by a senior Ferrari source, but the car itself had to be recovered and taken back to the pits for repairs...

“As it’s been explained to me by a senior Ferrari source, this is perfectly normal at this time of year, particularly for someone like Hamilton coming to the team and looking to test and find the limits of his new equipment...

“He did have a similar type of crash on his very first outing pre-season with Mercedes when he joined them and that association didn’t work out too badly.”