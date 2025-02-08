F1 star Ricciardo's 'big BROTHER' in huge NFL announcement

Formula 1 superstar Daniel Ricciardo has no doubt been celebrating today after his 'brother' and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named the NFL MVP.

The news came on Thursday night at NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre, with Allen edging Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to scoop the award.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen tipped for Daytona 500 run as Cadillac secure NEW signing

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Ricciardo tipped for US adventure after PAINFUL F1 experience

Allen received 383 points and 27 first-place votes compared to Jackson's 362 points and 23 first-place votes.

The result comes ahead of a huge weekend for the NFL, with Super Bowl LIX set to take place in New Orleans on Sunday.

Unfortunately, Allen and the Bills will not be taking part, however, having been defeated by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game last month.

F1 star Daniel Ricciardo is best friends with Josh Allen

Josh Allen wins NFL MVP

Axed F1 star Ricciardo and Allen are known to have a great relationship, with Ricciardo being a Bills fan.

In fact, since his axe from F1, Ricciardo has sported Buffalo Bills gear on social media on multiple occasions, even attending one match at Highmark Stadium.

In an interview last summer when they featured in a Beats advert, Ricciardo told People: "It's so funny. I feel like he's [Allen] a big brother,"

"But he's actually a much younger brother, so he's the little big brother."

A similar sentiment was offered in a separate interview with the Hollywood Reporter, with Ricciardo telling them: "Josh and I, over the last few years, have definitely become good friends and created a bromance, if you will."

Reacting to the news on Instagram, Ricciardo simply shared two videos to his Instagram story, both from the Buffalo Bills celebrating the recent announcement.

This is the third time that Allen has been named NBA MVP.

READ MORE: Red Bull make significant driver change ahead of 2025 season

Related